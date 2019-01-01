Gor Mahia striker Dennis Oliech won't refuse Kenya call-up for Afcon

Considered one of the best players in Kenyan football history, 33-year-old Oliech last donned the Stars jersey in 2014

striker Dennis Oliech is keen to turn out for Harambee Stars at the finals in .

Oliech once captained the Kenyan national team before he retired in 2014.

“If the coach would call me and ask me to come and play for Harambee Stars, I cannot refuse. I can still contribute something to that team. I am still scoring goals,” Oliech is quoted by Nairobi News.

Kenyan coach Sebastien Migne is yet to name his final squad for the continental showpiece.

Japanese-based Michael Olunga, who turns out for Kashiwa Reysol, is the lead striker for the side and could travel to Cairo alongside Pistone Mutamba of and Masoud Juma, who plays in Libya.

After a successful professional stint in and Asia, Oliech recently came out of semi-retirement to sign a short term deal with Kenyan Premier League ( ) champions Gor Mahia.

Oliech is also confident that will make it past the group stage.

“Our team has really improved under the new coach (Migne) and if they get good preparations, then we can make it to the quarter-finals of the Nations Cup,” said Oliech who led the attack in 2004 when Kenya last competed in the tournament.

Kenya have been drawn in Group C at the Africa Cup of Nations, which kicks off on June 21 in .

The Harambee Stars will begin their Afcon campaign against , before meeting and as they look to reach the knockout stages.