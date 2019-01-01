Gor Mahia star Shafik Batambuze left out of Uganda Cranes squad

Batambuze joined the Kenyan champions at the start of the season as a replacement for compatriot Godfrey Walusimbi

defender Shafik Batambuze has been left out of the squad ahead of the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

Ugandan coach Sebastien Desabre gave the K’Ogalo left back a cold shoulder from the 46-man provisional squad set to face off with in the final qualifying match.

Batambuze has been on a fine form since joining the Kenyan champions and coach Desabre was in Nairobi to watch him turn out for Gor Mahia during the Mashemeji Derby against AFC .

Desabre instead, called former K’Ogalo defender Godfrey Walusimbi, currently unattached after he was released by . Walusimbi will have to fight for a place in the final squad with ’s Herbert Bockhorn.

Goalkeeper Denis Onyango, who recently extended his contract with of , leads the big names that include Joseph Ochaya of and former K’Ogalo midfielder Khalid Aucho, currently attached to Church Hill Brothers of .

Uganda have already qualified for the 2019 Afcon finals as they boast 13 points in Group L, way ahead of second-placed Tanzania, who have five points, while Cape Verde have four and Lesotho two.

Uganda Cranes squad; Denis Onyango (Mamelodi Sundowns, South Africa), Jamal Salim (Al Hilah Omdruman, Sudan), Robert Odongkara ( Adama City FC, Ethiopia), Murushid Juuko (Simba, Tanzania), Denis Iguma ( Kazma, Kuwait), Nico Wakiro Wadada Azam FC, Tanzania), Herbert Bockhorn (Borussia Dortmund, ), Moses Opondo (VendsysselFF, ), Joseph Ochaya (TP Mazembe, DR Congo), Khalid Aucho (Church Hill Brothers, ), Faruku Miya (Gorica, ), Edris Lubega (SV Reid, ), Emmanuel Okwi (Simba, Tanzania), Karisa Milton (MC Oujda, ), Muhammad Shaban (Raja Casablanca, Morocco), Nicholas Sebwato (Onduparaka Fc).

Others are; Saidi Keni (Sc Villa), James Alitho (URA FC), Charles Lukwago (KCCA FC), Filbert Obenchan (KCCA FC), Paul Willa (Police FC), Samson Mutyaba (Maroons FC), Mustafa Kizza (KCCA FC), Majwega Brian (Maroons FC), Timothy Awanyi (KCCA FC), Paul Mbowa Baker (URA FC), Mujuzi Musitafa (Proline FC), Halid Lwaliwa (Vipers SC), Rashid Toha ( Onduparaka FC), Ibrahim Sadam Juma (KCCA FC), Ivan Eyam (Mbarara City FC), Taddeo Lwanga (Vipers SC), Okello Allan (KCCA FC), Waisswa Moses (Vipers SC), Bright Anukani (Proline FC), Owori David (Sc Villa), Allan Kyambadde (KCCA FC), Micheal Birungi (Express FC), Julius Poloto (KCCA), Juma Balinya (Police FC), Serunkuma Daniel (Vipers SC), Patrick Henry Kaddu (KCCA FC), Joel Madondo (Kirinya-Jinja SS), Bashir Mutanda (Sc Villa).