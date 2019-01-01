Gor Mahia star Shafik Batambuze ignored for Uganda's Afcon squad

The Uganda Cranes will pitch camp in the United Arab Emirates as they prepare for Egypt 2019

midfielder Shafik Batambuze has been overlooked as picked a provisional squad for the upcoming finals.

The left-back has impressed while turning out for the Kenyan champions and Ugandan coach Sebastien Desabre watched him in Nairobi during the Kenyan Premier League ( ) derby against AFC .

However, Desabre has preferred former Gor Mahia defender Godfrey Walusimbi, who is currently unattached.

Former Gor Mahia midfielder Khalid Aucho, who features for in , has also made the cut along with -based player Bevis Mugabi, who features for relegated side Yeovil Town FC.

The Afcon preliminary squad will camp at Kabira Country Club for residential training starting Monday, May 13. Coach Desabre will pick a 26-man squad for further training in the United Arab Emirates.

This squad will join the foreign-based players, and then three players will be cut for the trip to .

Uganda will be a making a second successive appearance in the competition and will be keen to go past the group stages. They have been drawn alongside hosts , DRC Congo and Zimbabwe.

Goalkeepers: Charles Lukwago (KCCA FC) and James Alitho (URA FC).

Defenders: Bevis Mugabi (Yeovil Town FC - England), Brian Majwega (Maroons FC), Godfrey Walusimbi (Unattached), Awany Timothy (KCCA FC), Halid Lwaliwa (Vipers SC) and Mujuzi Mustafa (Proline FC).

Midfielders: Khalid Aucho (Churchill Brothers- ), Hassan Wasswa Mawanda (unattached), Ibrahim Sadam Juma (KCCA FC), Tadeo Lwanga (Vipers SC), Allan Okello (KCCA FC) and Moses Waiswa (Vipers SC).

Forwards: Daniel Isiagi (Al Nassr FC- Egypt), Allan Kyambadde (KCCA FC), Balinya Juma (Police FC), Henry Patrick Kaddu (KCCA FC) and Joel Madondo KJSSS FC).