Gor Mahia stand to be declared winners if KPL ends prematurely - FKF's Mwendwa

The federation's chief says they will be guided by the 2019 regulations to determine the winners of all leagues in the country

Football Federation (FKF) President Nick Mwendwa has explained how can be declared champions if the Kenyan Premier League ( ) ends prematurely.

Citing the Rules and Regulations governing Kenyan football of 2019, Mwendwa said if the league does not resume at all, then the mid-season table will be used to declare Gor Mahia champions.

When the season was hitting the half-way mark, Gor Mahia had 38 points and , the 2016 treble winners, were second with 34 points. Kakamega were third with a point fewer than the Brewers.

“We have seven leagues in the country and they are all suspended and together with team training. The laws we have are not for KPL and NSL only, it applies across the board and to everyone who is engaged in football,” Mwendwa told Radio Jambo.

“We have regulations governing our football and we do not have to talk to anyone from another league or wherever.

“If the league has not run past the half-way mark due to any kind of interruptions, the league will be cancelled. Secondly, if the league has been played past the half-way mark but 75% of season matches have not been played, then the mid-season table will stand.

“For now, we have not played 75% of the matches so it means, if we have to make a decision, we will rely on the mid-season table to arrive at a conclusion.”

On whether such a decision will bring intense arguments and counter-arguments, Mwendwa gave an example of where the league was stopped and were declared champions without many murmurs.

“In football, laws that stand are the ones which were ratified when the season began. Laws cannot be made in mid-season to govern the running campaign.

“In Belgium, a decision has already been made based on their own laws and you cannot get people complaining.

“There will be no debate because we have the laws and we have to follow.”

On the failure to complete the league, FKF regulations stipulate, in articles 2.6 that; “Where the league format due to circumstances of force majeure fails to be completed within the season, the league winner shall be determined as follows;

“Before each and every club has completed its first round fixture the league shall be declared null and void.

“Where all the clubs in the league have completed the first round fixtures but less than 75% league games have been played, the table standings at the end of the first round shall be considered as the final table standings of the league.”