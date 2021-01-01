Gor Mahia stage go-slow over three-month salary delays

Some players have confirmed they are in a tight financial position as management remains silent

Gor Mahia players have staged a strike following the delay of their salaries for three months, Goal can report.

The players have been out of action since football was suspended from March due to rising coronavirus cases. The players who spoke with Goal stated the club’s management have been tight-lipped over the pending salaries without any forthcoming assurance.

“I am in a tight spot financially since I have not received a penny for over three months,” a Gor Mahia midfielder, who did not want to be quoted told Goal.

“You know we are at home doing individual training since we cannot congregate for joint sessions but we cannot fully concentrate on what we ought to do as we ponder where we can get rent and money to buy foodstuffs.”

Another star, who also preferred to speak in anonymity, said the silence from management is making matters worse for them.

“We cannot get a word on the pending salaries from the officials and they all know the kind of struggles we are undergoing,” he said.

Goal's calls to seek an official response from the club went unanswered.

“It is sad and painful at the same time," the player continued.

“I hope maybe the resumption of sports in the future will force the concerned office to pay us then. For now, it is just prayers and patience.”

Gor Mahia's players have resorted to go-slows in the past too whenever there was a delay in payment.

Apart from the off-pitch issues, K’Ogalo have struggled on the pitch as they have lost six games from the 14 they have played so far. Seven wins and a draw see them sit seventh with 22 points.

Gor Mahia are facing a serious challenge to defend their title. Tusker are leading the table but have played two more games.

KCB – with 30 points – are second while AFC Leopards are third with one fewer point than the Bankers.

Although it is not clear when sports will resume, Football Kenya Federation president Nick Mwendwa has assured the competition will not be cancelled.