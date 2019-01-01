Gor Mahia squad not good enough to win the KPL title – Oliech

The former Harambee Stars captain believes the current K’Ogalo squad is not experienced enough to challenge for the league title

Former striker Dennis Oliech has stated the best Gor Mahia can manage this season is to finish third in the Kenyan Premier League ( ).

K’Ogalo are keen to win a record 19th title this season having being tossed out of the Caf Confederation Cup after losing 3-2 on aggregate to Daring Club Motema Pembe of the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

On Wednesday, Gor Mahia coach Steven Polack told Goal the club has now shifted their focus to retaining the title and also winning the FKF .

“I think you know very well now what the target is because we are out of the club competition,” Polack told Goal. "Our target is to win both the league crown and the FKF Shield Cup.

“We already won the first Cup [Super Cup] during the season curtain-raiser and now we got the league and the Shield Cup and that is what we are aiming at to complete our season.”

But Oliech, who played for Gor Mahia last season when they won their 18th league title, now says the team’s current squad does not have the experience required to win the title this season.

The former Harambee Stars captain argues the club’s failure to qualify for the group stage of the inter-club competition is enough evidence their hard time in the domestic league is beckoning.

“Gor Mahia has started the league in fine form but they have a bad away record hence cannot win KPL this season,” Oliech is quoted by Nairobi News.

“The best they [Gor Mahia] can finish is position 3 or 4. They sold many experienced players and the current squad needs time to gel.”

Former skipper Harun Shakava, Jacques Tuyisenge, Francis Kahata and Francis Mustafa all left K’Ogalo last season while key players in the frame of Philemon Otieno and Shafiq Batambuze are currently out injured.

Veteran goalkeeper Boniface Omondi has also been relegated to the bench after the signing of Tanzanian David Mapigano.

K’Ogalo are currently sitting second on the 18-team league table with 15 points, one less than table-toppers . However, a win against on Wednesday will guarantee them a return to the summit on 18 points.