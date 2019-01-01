Gor Mahia skipper Harun Shakava: Why I was substituted against RS Berkane

Shakava was pulled out of the return leg clash with the Kenyan champions trailing 3-1 to the North African side

captain Harun Shakava says he requested to be substituted because he was feeling unwell during Sunday's Caf Confederation Cup match against Renaissance Sportive Berkane.

The skipper, who started alongside Joash Onyango in the Caf Confederation Cup fixture, was at fault for the two first-half goals scored by RSB in the 5-1 defeat which ended the Kenyan champions' campaign in the competition.

Shakava was eventually taken off a few minutes prior to the break, with Joachim Oluoch taking his place. Following the defeat, the towering defender has revealed to Goal why he had a terrible evening in .

“I was having a severe headache and it became worse for me as the game wore on and I had to request to be subbed,” Shakava told Goal in an interview from Morocco.

“I do not know whether the other players were feeling well or not, but my body failed me. It is not the best of situations I was in and had to head straight to my room, take medication and rest. Well, I am not sure whether I will be involved in our next league match, I need to recover first.”

K’Ogalo was eliminated on a 7-1 aggregate scoreline and will now turn their attention to the Kenyan Premier League ( ) where they are scheduled to face Kakamega at Bukhungu Stadium on Wednesday.