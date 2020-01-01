Gor Mahia signal readiness for FKF Premier League by launching new kit

K’Ogalo are among four clubs who are yet to honour a single game since the season began in late November

Football Federation (FKF) Premier League side have launched their 2020/21 season jersey.

K’Ogalo are yet to play a single game this season owing to their participation in the Caf as well as a stand-off with the FKF over the StarTimes deal.

The FKF maintains Gor Mahia must sign the undertaking ratifying the StarTimes broadcasting deal, a move that has also divided the club’s management.

The Secretary-General, Sam Ochola, wrote a letter to the FKF affirming his position on the StarTimes but the letter was later dismissed by chairman Ambrose Rachier and consequently, Ochola was suspended from the club.

The act of launching the jersey might be seen as readiness to participate in the league despite the ongoing impasse. Gor Mahia have been scheduled to face Ulinzi Stars on December 12 as part of the Jamhuri Day celebrations at Nyayo Stadium.

, who were warned over their stance on the broadcasting deal, have also not kicked a league ball in the new campaign.

Zoo FC and have been suspended and the FKF is yet to produce another programme for the season given their act of suspending the two clubs seen as ’rebels’.

Gor Mahia have launched their jersey long after their arch-rivals AFC did it months ago.

AFC Leopards and another 14 clubs have already played two Premier League games and will be engaging in matchday three actions from Friday and over the weekend.

After beating APR and booking a slot in the first round of the Caf Champions League, Gor Mahia’s league fixtures are expected to pile up as has been the case since 2017.

As they are set to kick-off the season on Saturday, keen eyes would be on the management to see how they will solve the problem around their coach.

Roberto Oliveira was banned from overseeing the APR game by Caf and Sammy Omollo had to be appointed to fill the position. However, Omollo has returned to Posta ahead of their respective league fixtures.

Whether Gor Mahia will stick with Oliveira or appoint another coach, although many reports have it that they are trying to convince Omollo to accept the job on a permanent basis, is a question that is yet to be answered.