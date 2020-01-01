Gor Mahia should use Barcelona, Arsenal business model - Owalo

A prominent politician made the challenge on Saturday as he hosted the KPL giants for a Saturday luncheon

Former Kibera Parliamentary aspirant Eliud Owalo has donated KSH250,000 to and challenged them to adopt a sustainable business model.

Owalo's gesture to the players comes at a time they have faced delayed salaries as the club ran without a financial partner for the abandoned 2019/20 season.

The politician hosted the players, members of the technical bench, led by head coach Steven Polack, and the chairman Ambrose Rachier at a Nairobi Hotel on Saturday.

More teams

“Today, I hosted Gor Mahia for lunch at the Sarova Panafric Hotel in Nairobi,” Owalo posted on his Facebook page.

“I utilized the occasion to make a humble contribution of KSh250,000 to the team for short-term minimal cushion against adverse effects of Covid-19.

“The playing unit was led by acting captain Joachim Oluoch and accompanied by club Chairman [Ambrose] Rachier, coach [Steven] Polack and Team Manager Jolawi Abondo.

“Moving forward, I submit that we must deploy a business-model in management of the club to make the club financially viable and sustainable.

“If can do it, Gor Mahia can equally do it. If can do it, why not Gor Mahia?”

One of the club's fans, in a reply to Owalo's post, challenged the K'Ogalo's officials to run the club professionally.

“Thank you Jakom [leader]. Our clubs are run very unprofessional. I've tried in vain to share how business models can be input in sports in ,” Derick Boondox said in his reply.

“Teams need to have employments structures that are professional with a performance contract. Currently, office bearers are elected and run those teams like political parties.

“Why do our teams only attract betting firms to invest in them and not, other brands? These are the questions we should ask. What should these clubs do to recruit fans? How strong is the brand of these clubs different from just filling a roster in ? Let's get serious with sports, it's a billion-dollar industry.”

In an interview with Goal , Polack challenged the club to look for multiple sponsors so as to prevent financial instabilities should one opt-out.

Article continues below

“Let me explain to you, you can’t put all your eggs in one basket, because look at what happened to SportPesa, they dropped out and that was it, there was no one to support the club with money, there was no one to cover up after they left, you need to have at least three sponsors," said Polack.

“I am not only looking at Gor Mahia but even in teams have more than one sponsor, so they need to work hard and get more sponsors so they can be able to keep the club financially stable, but one thing is for sure, I know Gor Mahia officials are not going to sit and wait, they are going to work hard and get more sponsors, we have already talked about it."

Gor Mahia and AFC recently signed a three-year sponsorship deal with Betsafe.