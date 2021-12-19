Gor Mahia should stop being ‘cry babies and sour losers’ – Kakamega Homeboyz boss Shimanyula

Kakamega Homeboyz chairman Cleophas Shimanyula has challenged Gor Mahia to stop excuses whenever they lose a match in the FKF Premier League.

The former league champions suffered their first defeat of the season on Saturday after losing 2-1 to Homeboyz in a match at Bukhungu Stadium.

However, Gor Mahia assistant coach Sammy Omollo blamed the team’s defeat on poor officiating insisting the penalty awarded to Homeboyz in the first half of the game was not deserved.

Shimanyula has hit back at Gor Mahia terming them as bitter losers and called on the team to always accept defeat.

'Homeboyz beat Gor fair and square'

“We beat Gor Mahia fair and square and I don’t know the reason they are making noise,” Shimanyula told GOAL on Sunday. “Even if we replay the game today, we will still beat them, so they should always accept there is a winner and a loser in every game.

“If we replay today, we can beat them 5-0, so I don’t understand why they are sour losers, it is true we broke their virginity [of not losing a game in the league], and they should accept that, we have 18 teams in the league all fighting for one course and they should not always expect favours from referees.

“Gor Mahia should now know that it is only Homeboyz who are still unbeaten in the league, we have not lost any game, it will be good for them to accept the outcome of matches, it is not a must they win all their matches.”

Shimanyula further said apart from the penalty incident which he insist was correct, Gor Mahia could have soaked in seven goals had his strikers been clinical enough upfront.

'Gor Mahia deserved to lose 7-1'

“Just tell them [Gor Mahia] that they are very lucky, very lucky to lose 2-1, in fact, that game could have ended 7-1 or even 8-1 in favour of us, I don’t think they should have even walked in the street today, they must count themselves lucky,” Shimanyula continued.

“We wasted several chances, we had three chances on a one-on-one situation which my strikers could not convert, and then at least three chances where our efforts went inches wide.

“The penalty issue was correct, their defender fouled Yema [Mwana] inside the box, so it was a clear penalty, we also had a similar incident on the same player and the referee gave a free-kick, and a yellow card to a Gor Mahia player.

“Whoever was in the game can tell you the penalty decision was correct, and can also tell you Gor Mahia deserved to lose, they cannot win all their matches.

“Even if they make noise until tomorrow nothing will change, the game ended 2-1 in favour of Homeboyz, and we are joint top with KCB and the only unbeaten side in the league, what if the penalty was given to them, could they have complained?”

Shimanyula has also cautioned Gor Mahia against attacking match officials during matches insisting it will drive a number of them from officiating their matches.

“Gor Mahia should also respect referees and stop attacking the, it is wrong to attack match officials as they did during our game at half-time, it is not fair, such referees will fear officiating in their matches,” Shimanyula concluded.

Speaking to GOAL on the penalty incident after the game, Omollo said: “We started the match well, settled early, and deservedly scored early.

“However, we were unhappy with the penalty given because it was evident the foul was committed outside the box but the referee felt otherwise. It was a situation that contributed to the outcome of the match. We have no problem with the second goal we conceded.

“It is disappointing to lose our unbeaten run this way, but it is a challenge for us to step up after the break and get a positive outcome against Nairobi City Stars.”