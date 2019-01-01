Gor Mahia should be wary of struggling Kisumu All-Stars – Polack

The British coach calls on his players to avoid complacency when they take on the struggling promoted side on Sunday

coach Steven Polack has warned his charges not to underrate Kisumu All-Stars when the two sides clash in a Kenyan Premier League ( ) match on Sunday.

The two teams were supposed to meet two weeks ago but the match was postponed owing to the Kenyan champions having more than three players in the Kenyan national team which featured in the Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup.

Ahead of the clash on Sunday, Polack has told Goal his players must stay focused and avoid complacency against a side which is lying second from the bottom of the 17-team league table.

“I know what kind of a game such teams can play and it is not good to underrate them,” Polack told Goal.

“We have seen them trouble big teams and you saw they beat Wazito FC at the same venue and it means they can pose a huge threat. I want my players to take it as a serious game and avoid looking at them as a side which is going to relegation.”

Polack will miss the services of his strikers Yikpe Gnamian and Francis Afriye but the British coach says he will use the players available.

They [two players] are not in the squad to face Kisumu All-Stars on Sunday,” Polack continued.

“I don’t know what is happening to them, none of them has reached out to me or any member of the technical bench and I find that very disrespectful because they need to come to me and tell me what the problem is.

“Since the team went on strike I have not seen them and after resuming training, I have not seen them, so honestly I don’t know where they are and as professional my job is to work with the people I have around me and that is what I am doing as we prepare for the match on Sunday.”

While Gor Mahia are sitting fourth with 25 points, All-Stars under coach Henry Omino are lying in position 16 after managing only two wins and have eight points.