Gor Mahia shift venue for the KPL opener against rivals Tusker FC

K’Ogalo official confirms to Goal they have moved their league opener against the Brewers from Machakos to Kisumu on Saturday

have moved their Kenyan Premier League opener against from Machakos.

K’Ogalo CEO Omondi Aduda has confirmed to Goal the league opener will be played at Kisumu Stadium and not Machakos Stadium on Saturday.

The match will kick-off at 4.15pm and will be preceded by the tie pitting newcomers Kisumu All-Stars against which will kick-off at 2pm.

“We are the home team and we have decided to move the match to Kisumu,” Aduda told Goal on Monday.

“We don’t have fans in Machakos and hence the decision to shift the game to Kisumu, where we have many fans and we know they will turn in large numbers to support the team.”

Aduda has also insisted the club will use the e-ticketing platform for fans willing to attend the match on Saturday.

“That is what we have adopted and it is part of our new plans to restructure the day to day running of the club,” Aduda continued.

“We want to maximise on the revenue we get from gate collections and also bring order when it comes to fans purchasing tickets. We will not accept cash at the gates, and anyone intending to attend the match should purchase his or her ticket online.”

Gor Mahia will be seeking to start their campaign on a winning note against a Tusker side who have beefed up the squad to challenge for the title.