'It's tough but keep fit' - Gor Mahia's Shakava after FKF Premier League suspension

The Kenyan footballers will be out of action for an unknown period after the state stopped all sporting activities in the country

Gor Mahia captain Harun Shakava has encouraged his teammates to find a regime that will keep them fit as the Football Kenya Federation Premier League remains suspended.

Shakava and his fellow FKF Premier League players will remain out of action for the foreseeable future after President Uhuru Kenyatta suspended sports indefinitely to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

"It is tough. Being together in training is better but now we have to deal with the situation due to Covid-19 containment measures," Shakava said as was quoted by the club's social media portals.

"As players, we just have to try the bit that we can and do individual workout to keep us fit as we wait for the green light to resume full training."

Shakava's comments came after head coach Manuel Vaz Pinto explained how the suspension of football will affect the players.

"Stopping the league has not only physical but emotional effects on everyone involved,” Vaz Pinto is quoted as saying.

"The past few months have been very difficult for the clubs and everyone who works within the football circles, the pandemic has pushed things to the extreme and deep end."

The Portuguese coach also stated how they keep a close eye on the players' progress within the period of suspension.

"We have an elaborate individual work plan for players that are controlled and monitored by the technical team,” Vaz Pinto continued.

"We hope this will help in keeping them fit as we eye resumption of activities once the dust settles.

"At this point, we must observe all guidelines as stipulated by the government – in relation to Covid-19. However hard or stressful they may be, we have to respect them and comply."

Kenya international Michael Olunga had asked the president to consider the measures he put in place against the surge of the coronavirus.

Olunga urged the government agencies to work together and see sports resume, especially given Kenya's World Cup qualifying fixtures that will start in June.

"I hope the order is not going to affect the level of the players in terms of the physical aspect of the game as the qualifiers are coming very soon," Olunga said earlier.

"Let the president take into consideration the players' livelihoods since the suspension of soccer will be a big blow to the players. If it remains suspended, it means they will play the qualifiers without the required match fitness.

The Harambee Stars are in Group E of the World Cup qualifiers along with Mali, Rwanda and Uganda.