Gor Mahia settle on Steven Polack as Hassan Oktay successor

The English tactician will take the coaching role at K'Ogalo just weeks before the new Kenyan domestic season begins

Steven Polack is expected to arrive on Wednesday to take charge of .

A close source within the club has confirmed to Goal the former coach has agreed to take the coaching mantle at the Kenyan Premier League ( ) champions.

"The club has decided to settle swiftly on [Steven] Polack as the task ahead is huge. We have a match on Sunday (August 11) and the team should also be ready for the league as soon as possible," the source revealed to Goal .

The 58-year old coach is expected to fill the gap left by Hassan Oktay, who has left the club after just one season in charge. Polack recently coached Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko, and has also had stints at Berekum .

The former RoPS and FC Turku defender has also coached a number of Finish clubs, which include Inter Kutu, FC ESpoo, FC KooTeePee, AC Oulu and KPV.

Polack will be Gor Mahia's third manager in just under three years, as Dylan Kerr came, won the KPL, and left as did Oktay.

The Green Army are now preparing to face Burundian champions Aigle Noir in the Caf preliminary round in Bujumbura on August 11, before the return showdown on August 23.