Gor Mahia set to miss five key players in the quarters of Caf Confederation Cup

Coach Hassan Oktay will have a lean squad to pick from after a number of players were booked against Petro Atletico on Sunday

is set to miss five key players in their next Caf Confederation Cup match.

K’Ogalo made history when they reached the last eight of the Caf competition for the first time, after edging out Petro Atletico from Angola 1-0 despite, playing with nine-men on Sunday.

But coach Hassan Oktay will have to use a lean squad with up to five players banned from the next game, whose opponent will be known on Wednesday after the draw set to be conducted in Cairo.

Rwandan striker Jacques Tuyisenge, the scorer of the lone goal in the win over Petro Atletico, is among the players who have been suspended from the first leg of the next match.

Tuyisenge picked a second yellow card against the Angolan side same as young keeper Peter Odhiambo and captain Harun Shakava.

However, Ugandan left back Shafik Batambuze and midfielder Ernest Wendo will miss both legs of the quarter-finals after picking straight red cards.