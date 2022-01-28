Gor Mahia set to fire entire technical bench after poor FKF Premier League form

Gor Mahia is set to fire the entire technical bench led by coach Mark Harrison and assistant coach Sammy Omollo after recent poor outings and inconsistency in the Football Kenya Federation Premier League.

The former champions started the league season well, winning the first four matches, but since then, they have registered three losses and seven draws in the 12 games they went on to play.

The most recent loss was a humiliating 3-0 defeat to Posta Rangers last weekend, something that prompted the National Executive Committee to meet for deliberations.

Changes are rife

"We have not been impressed with recent happenings at the club, from being knocked out of the Caf Champions League and inconsistency in the league," a senior source from the club told GOAL on Friday.

"On Thursday, we had a meeting to discuss the way forward, and for the good of the club, we have decided to make changes in the technical bench which will be officially communicated in due course.

"We had set our target at the beginning of the season, and we are not settling for less; and when we see something hindering us from achieving what we want, then we are left with no option but to act.

"Recently, the club has been posting poor results, as the management, we have to make brave decisions."

The former Southampton goalkeeper arrived at the beginning of the season to fill the space that was left by Portuguese Carlos Manuel Vaz Pinto, who left the club in July after helping Gor Mahia win the FKF Shield Cup against AFC Leopards. Vaz Pinto's last league game was a 2-1 defeat to Tusker.

The former Chippa United head coach was in charge as Gor Mahia failed to make it to the group stage of the Caf Confederation Cup. After winning against Al-Ahly Merowe of Sudan in the second preliminary round, the team was eliminated by Otoho d'Oyo after a 2-1 aggregate loss.

Omollo has been part of the club since the 2020/21 campaign after parting ways with Posta Rangers.

An official statement from the club regarding the changes is expected any time from Friday.