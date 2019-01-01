Gor Mahia set to adopt E-Ticketing system for Kenyan league matches

The new system will likely end the war between the fans who have often accused the office of embezzling gate collections

Premier League giants are planning to adopt the E-Ticketing system.

The new plan is aimed at streaming the club’s revenue from gate collection. The plan, however, will be in use only if the newly proposed constitution is approved during a Special General Meeting set for April 9, 2019.

The club's new constitution has been tailored to be in line with the Sports Act.

According to the proposed draft, Gor Mahia through its Chief Executive Officer will contract a reputable IT firm to run the ticketing duties.

“The club shall adopt and implement E-Ticketing as its’ sole mode for match ticket sales.

“The CEO shall identify and contract an IT company/ Service provider that will create, install, implement and maintain a system for E-ticketing. The service provider must be a reputable firm,“ reads part of the new proposed constitution obtained by Goal.

There has been a public uproar on how Gor Mahia handles the ticketing issue during matchdays. Many feel that there is a lack of transparency when it comes to gate collections.