Gor Mahia set August 8 as new date to hold elections

The Kenyan champions have officially named the date to select new officials to lead them for another four years

have picked August 8 as the new date to hold fresh elections and usher in new officials to lead the club.

The Kenyan Premier League ( ) champions were scheduled to hold elections last year but it was postponed without a proper explanation provided.

A statement on the club’s official website confirmed: “Gor Mahia held a virtual Exco meeting and has set August 8 as the date for the club's elections and the exercise will be done under the new constitution which offers just four seats.”

So far no official has shown a keen interest to unseat chairman Ambrose Rachier, who in a recent interview told Goal he will only leave the club after steadying the ship.

“It is quite true that last year on several occasions, not just once I indicated I will hand over the leadership mantle of Gor Mahia to another chairman in an election that would have been held sometime early this year,” Rachier told Goal.

“But what then has transpired is that our boat has been locked, I have been the captain of the boat and the boat has been rocked, first by the departure of the sponsor and now the coronavirus pandemic and for that reason, I have decided as a captain you do not let the boat sink when you are kind of directing it.

“We are going to look at different aspects here and there and when the boat is stabilised I will still carry out my intention, that is to leave, and that is my position, that I am still running Gor and will run it to a point I think it has been steadied because if I leave it now, in the situation it is, I will be accused of neglect.”

On many occasions, Rachier has come out to state he is keen to leave the position of chairmanship at the KPL champions, something that has never materialised.

Earlier this year, Rachier confessed he was thinking of handing over the mantle of running the club to a new chairman, but the elections were later postponed, leaving him in office.

The election will come at a time when the club managed to secure a sponsor in Betsafe, with the betting firm set to give the champions Sh50million in each of the next three years.