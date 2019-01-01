Gor Mahia secures plane tickets, set for the trip to face RS Berkane

The Kenyan champions will finally head to Morocco to face the North African side in the return leg set for Sunday

will finally honour their Caf Confederation Cup commitments against Renaissance Sportive de Berkane on Sunday.

This is after the team failed to fly to Morocco on Thursday ahead of the return leg match set to be played in Rabat.

K’Ogalo CEO Omondi Aduda has confirmed to Goal that the team will leave for in two batches after they managed to secure plane tickets for the entire traveling contingent.

“We have finally secured tickets for the trip and the team will leave in two batches to honor the Caf tie," Aduda told Goal.

“We hope that a good result will be registered but at the same time let us not put too much pressure on the team.

"What we have achieved from last year is worth celebrating. So let us not put the team under too much pressure. They have achieved a lot and we have to see that."

Aduda confirmed that the first batch was due to leave the airport at 8.30pm via Airways and will consist of nine players, while the second group will have ten passengers including head coach Hassan Oktay and the Team Manager Jolawi Obondo.

Gor Mahia lost the first leg 2-0 and will face the daunting task of overturning the result as they will miss up to five key players due to injuries and suspensions.