Gor Mahia secure FKF Premier League double over Wazito, Kakamega Homeboyz outshine Ulinzi Stars

Gor Mahia registered a Football Kenya Federation Premier League season double over Wazito FC after claiming a 2-1 victory on Saturday at the William Ole Ntimama Stadium in Narok.

George Odhiambo - with a well-taken header - scored the opener for the record league winners in the 18th minute, but Wazito responded swiftly as they equalized in the 20th minute.

After Gad Mathews - in the Gor Mahia goal - failed to stop Rooney Onyango's shot, James Kinyanjui pounced on the loose ball and struck the equalizer.

Wazito’s Onyango was dismissed in the 80th minute when he received his second yellow card, and K’Ogalo claimed a late winner.

Parmenas Ochola, who was signed from Mara Sugar FC, scored at the death to hand Gor Mahia the win that takes them fourth with 41 points.

Elsewhere, Kakamega Homeboyz outshined Ulinzi Stars as they picked up a 4-0 win at Bukhungu Stadium.

Mike Isabwa scored his first goal for Kakamega Homeboyz when he found the back of the net in the 21st minute for the opener.

David Okoth, a prolific scorer for the Western-based club, doubled their lead in the 58th minute and went on to register a brace in the 72nd minute before Michael Isabwa scored the final goal for the hosts.

Kakamega Homeboyz now sit comfortably at the peak of the Premier League table, with a 10-point gap separating them from second-placed Tusker.

At Ruaraka Ground, Tusker and KCB shared points courtesy of a 1-1 draw.

Had Humphrey Mieno, Stewart Omondi, and Jackson Macharia scored from their open chances in the first half, they would have guaranteed Tusker more goals in the encounter on their own turf, while Derrick Otanga and John Mwangi wasted clear chances for the Bankers.

However, Otanga scored before the break to put KCB ahead and punish Tusker for their wastage.

Omondi's well-taken shot in the fourth minute of added time ensured the two sides drew and shared points from the entertaining encounter.