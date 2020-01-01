Gor Mahia secretary-general Ochola 'paid for release of new Macron kits’

The club official claimed he had to use his own money to enable the team to receive the new uniforms that were launched on Friday

secretary-general Sam Ochola has revealed he had to dig into his pockets in order to secure the release of the club’s 2020-21 Macron jerseys.

The Football Federation (FKF) Premier League side launched the new colours on Friday ahead of the season-opening game against .

Ochola, who is not seeing eye-to-eye with chairman Ambrose over the StarTimes broadcasting deal, has now revealed the new jerseys were released after it had been withheld due to pending payment.

“How can the kits land in Kenya and the chairman is not aware?” Ochola asked during an interview with Goal. “The kits had been held and I had to clear some money in order for them to be realised.

“I offered to give out a bit of my money in order for them to be cleared finally.”

The official claimed the treasurer Dolfina Adhiambo had targeted to sell the kits through a shop in Nairobi, a decision he opposed and was ultimately shelved.

“You know she had opened a shop in town where she wanted to sell the merchandise but I said no to that. The fans can now get them through Jumia [an online shop],” he concluded.

Ochola’s comments come after the former secretary-general Ben Omondi claimed the Macron jerseys are fake and urged the club’s supporters not to purchase them.

“The Macron kits being paraded are fake, stop wasting your money buying them,” he claimed as new revelations over the home and away kits are coming out.

Omondi also stated he will soon reveal more about bank accounts that are run by what he referred to as "cartels".

“I have so far flagged off the National Bank, ABSA and ADB accounts operated by cartels and more to come. I did my job as given by you the people through the ballot. Where did I err then?" he asked.

Gor Mahia started their FKF PL 2020-21 campaign with a hard-fought 1-0 win against Ulinzi Stars on Saturday.

As the top management remains embroiled in administrative conflicts, the team ensured they saw off APR of Rwanda in the Caf to progress to the first round.

Gor Mahia will probably do their next duties with a new coach after Ochola confirmed Roberto Oliveira was let go due to lack of coaching qualification papers.

Against APR, the Green Army were led by Sammy Omollo, who is the favourite to be named the wnext tactician.