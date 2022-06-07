Gor Mahia's Ochola slammed by government for misinforming public on prize money

The K'Ogalo official had stated the Madaraka Day Cup prize money had not been paid and went on to demand the money

The Government of Kenya through the Ministry of Sports has slammed Gor Mahia general-secretary Sam Ochola for misinforming the public regarding the prize money won by the club on June 1.

K'Ogalo played their old rivals AFC Leopards in the Madaraka Day Cup and the former won 5-4 in a penalty shootout after a 1-1 draw in regulation time.

On Friday, Ochola went on to state, through the club's media department, that the money was not released 'under unclear circumstances' and went on to demand the money be transferred.

What has the government said?

"The government through the Ministry of Sports, Culture, and Heritage offered a cash prize of Ksh. 1 million and [Ksh. 500,000] to the winner and runners-up respectively to the two teams which participated in the Madaraka Day celebrations derby on 1st June 2022," read a statement to Gor Mahia chairman [Ambrose Rachier], signed by Sports CS Ambassador Amina Mohamed and obtained by GOAL.

"The money was wired directly to the respective club accounts and on June 3, 2022, at 12.00 in line with government procedures against heated demand from some club officials that the payment should be in cash.

"Both chairmen of the two clubs were at all times briefed on the procedure of the cash prize payments and you as the chairman of Gor Mahia FC indeed confirmed the reflection of the cash prize amount in your club's account on June 6."

Nairobi News.

Apology needed

The Ministry of Sports has now demanded an apology for the misinformation, stating it was irresponsible.

Article continues below

"It is therefore not only alarmist, obnoxious and irresponsible but also besmirching for the official of your club in the position of Secretary-General to misinform the general public and football lovers on the position of the payment of cash prize," the statement continued.

"This is therefore to demand a written apology from the club via the same media communication the club official used to misinform."