Gor Mahia’s Aduda faults Sports CS Mohamed over Fifa suspension

Gor Mahia sporting director Omondi Aduda has faulted Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed for the suspension Fifa finally slapped on Kenya.

The K’Ogalo administrator said the Minister failed to listen to the advice given from the beginning and made decisions – which should have been avoided - that consequently led to the suspension.

A few days ago, the CS said they were willing to engage Fifa and seek common ground over the crisis.

Fifa Structure

"Amina [Mohamed] is being lied to, and I do not understand why she does not want to listen. That was the decision of the Fifa Council. Does she understand the Fifa structure really?" Aduda asked in an interview with GOAL.

"The Bureau of the Fifa Council is the most powerful organ, and it is only answerable to Congress.

"Even if she [Mohamed] writes to Fatma Samoura [the Fifa secretary-general], Samoura is not part of the bureau. Samoura communicated a decision of the bureau, and that decision communicated what we must do.

"Fifa was categorical that the caretaker committee should not be formed and requested evidence implicating FKF officials as corrupt. But did they do that?

"Fifa does not recognize the caretaker committee, and if they are not recognizing it, what are they saying? And here we are writing to them to help form a normalization committee. Are we really aware of what we are supposed to do?

"They [the caretaker committee and Amina] missed the point from the word go and are now lost just because they did not want to listen. And this is where we are now."

Ministry of Sports.

Aduda was categorical that the action of making a new FKF constitution is an exercise in futility since it would not be approved by the world governing body.

"They are drafting a new constitution, and where will they take it? Whose draft constitution is it?" he asked.

Article continues below

"The caretaker committee is not a member of Fifa, and this is part of the interference."

Recently, Mohamed said the process of cleaning up the FA is unstoppable.

"The clean-up is stoppable. Generally, we expected the ban. Fifa, to some extent, saw the need for us to do a clean-up in our football. We know it will have some impact," the Minister stated.