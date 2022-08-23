The former Mali international took the club to the World Football Organising body after failing to get his dues

Football Kenya Federation Premier League side Gor Mahia risk another transfer ban if they fail to pay their former goalkeeper Adama Keita more than Ksh 1 million plus interest for breach of contract, as directed by the Fifa Dispute Resolution Chamber.

The ex-Mali international - who joined K'Ogalo in August 2021 - had been frozen out by the club owing to inconsistent performances and was eventually axed.

The Kenyan outfit did not settle the custodian's financial dues despite his pleas, and the latter opted to take his case to Fifa.

What has Fifa said?

"The claim of the Claimant, Adama Keita, is partially accepted," read part of the ruling obtained by GOAL.

"[Gor Mahia FC] have to pay [Keita]the following amounts: USD 250 as outstanding remuneration plus 5% interest p.a. as from 1 January 2022 until the date of effective payment; USD 1,600 as outstanding remuneration plus 5% interest p.a. as from 1 February 2022 until the date of effective payment; USD 1,600 as outstanding remuneration plus 5% interest p.a. as from 1 March 2022 [to 1st June 2022] until the date of effective payment; Ksh. 30,000 as outstanding bonuses plus 5% interest p.a. as from 24 May 2022 until the date of effective payment."

Gor Mahia have 45 days to pay

The Dispute Resolution Chamber has further given the club one-and-a-half months - from the date they received the notification - to pay the player or risk further sanctions as the statement clarified.

"Pursuant to art. 24 of the Regulations on the Status and Transfer of Players, if full payment (including all applicable interest) is not made within 45 days of notification of this decision, the following consequences shall apply:

"The Respondent shall be banned from registering any new players, either nationally or internationally, up until the due amount is paid. The maximum duration of the ban shall be of up to three entire and consecutive registration periods."

Gor Mahia have not issued a statement on whether they will appeal the ruling or not.