Gor Mahia reveals Polack will return to Kenya and why he is late

K'Ogalo have already started training in preparation for the 2020/21 season

Secretary-General Samuel Ocholla has revealed head coach Steven Polack has delayed coming back to owing to Covid-19 measures.

The Finnish left the country on September 11 for a 10-day holiday with his family and was scheduled to come back to Kenya at the end of the aforementioned period.

"When [Polack] reached Finland he had to be put in isolation for about four days, so it delayed his arrival," Ocholla told Goal on Tuesday.

"Tomorrow [Wednesday] he is scheduled for another test and if he is negative, he will then be allowed to travel back and join the team in preparations for the 2020/21 Kenyan Premier League ( ) season.

"If all goes well, I believe he will be with us before the end of the week."

The official has refuted claims the team is in the market for another coach, insisting Polack will remain at the helm.

"No discussions have been held regarding the changes in the technical bench," Ocholla confirmed.

"We need consistency for the team to continue performing well in domestic and continental assignments."

K'Ogalo started training a couple of days ago in preparations for the new campaign.

This comes amidst the Government's ongoing suspension of contact sports, football included, until further notice. K'Ogalo have, however, confirmed they are observing all the guidelines as issued by respective authorities.

"Gor Mahia have started light training sessions while observing Covid-19 protocols issued by the Ministry of Sports pending the full reopening of sports activities," the club confirmed.

"In readiness for the new season, the team started light sessions in small groups."

Meanwhile, have resumed training in preparation for the forthcoming season.

The Sharks have become the second team to publicly confirm they have started training after Gor Mahia announced the same a week ago, and this is despite the government's move to extend the ban on contact sports, including football, until further notice.

Sharks have confirmed the resumption of training on their social media pages by stating: "The senior team has resumed training in small groups of six, it is a full house with all players checking in."

Though Goal understands most teams have resumed training, only Gor Mahia and Sharks have come out to reveal the information.