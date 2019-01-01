Gor Mahia returns 'home' with a league clash against Kariobangi Sharks in Kisumu

K'Ogalo last played a league match in Kisumu's Moi Stadium on September 30, 2018

will host at the Moi Stadium, Kisumu in a Premier League match set for Saturday.

K’Ogalo’s Treasurer Sally Bolo says they settled to have the match at the venue as it has been long since they played in front of the Kisumu fans.

The management hopes that the fans will turn out in large numbers to support the side.

"It’s been a while since Gor Mahia played in Kisumu and as an office, we have decided to take the match to the fans based around there. Let them come out in good numbers to support the team."

Gor Mahia FC will be back in action this Wednesday to play Zoo FC in Kericho before proceeding to Kisumu for the Sharks match.

“We will be in Kericho on Wednesday as scheduled and our plans are, we head straight to Kisumu after the match for our weekend’s fixture, but we are yet to finalize on our logistics-whether to go Kisumu straight or on Friday.”

Gor Mahia last played at Moi Stadium in the 2018 season where they were held to a 2-2 draw by in September.