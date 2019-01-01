Gor Mahia return to the top and Ulinzi Stars thrash Zoo FC

Although K'Ogalo still have three matches to play, their win over Otenga was enough to reclaim their position at the summit

have returned to the top of the Kenyan Premier League ( ) table after downing Kisumu All-Stars 3-0 at Moi Stadium, Kisumu.

Nicholas Kipkirui, captain Kenneth Muguna and Bernard Ondiek were the scorers as K'Ogalo resumed their place at the top of the log.

Kipkirui scored the first goal in the 46th minute after Kisumu All-Stars had remained firm during the first half. Muguna who was returning from his national duties with Harambee Stars scored the second goal at the stroke of the hour mark.

Three minutes after Muguna's strike, Ondiek stretched Gor Mahia's lead as the hosts struggled to check their opponents in front of a fairly packed Moi Stadium.

Gor Mahia are now leading their rivals with 28 points, the same as but their superior goal difference is unmatched by the Brewers.

Gor Mahia still have three matches in hand as the KPL enters the mid-season break.

Meanwhile, at Afraha Stadium, were victors after registering a 4-0 win over Zoo FC.

Enosh Ochieng, John Njuguna, and Oscar Wamalwa's brace were enough for the 2010 KPL champions to earn a healthy win at home.

Ochieng opened the scoring in the fourth minute after he had positioned himself in the right place to meet and head home a cross from Harun Mwale. Njuguna added the second in the 16th minute after he picked up the ball from John Kago and finally drove a low shot into Zoo's net.

Wamalwa got the third for the Soldiers in the 37th minute when his pinpoint header was too powerful for Vincent Misikhu to stop.

Wamalwa scored his second for the match in the 51st minute from a simple tap in after Njuguna laid the ball onto his path. Wamalwa was drafted straight into the starting team just after he arrived from the Cecafa Senior Challenge tournament where he also emerged as the top scorer after netting three goals.