Gor Mahia return armband to Muguna and Onyango after they return to training

The K’Ogalo coach confirms to Goal the two players will regain their captaincy roles after returning from exile

coach Steven Polack has revealed midfielder Kenneth Muguna and defender Joash Onyango have been handed their roles as club captain and assistant respectively.

The two players were stripped of their roles after absconding duty last week and even missed their Kenyan Premier League ( ) win against at Afraha Stadium in Nakuru.

The decision to skip training for almost a week irked coach Polack who moved swiftly to hand the captaincy role to defenders Charles Momanyi and Joachim Oluoch.

However, the two have now returned from exile and trained with the team since Wednesday as they prepare to face DC Motema Pembe from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) in the play-off of the Caf Confederation Cup.

The two sides will battle in the first leg at Kasarani Stadium on Sunday with the return set for a fortnight. K’Ogalo coach Polack has now confirmed to Goal the two players will resume their roles at the club.

“We held a meeting with the players and they agreed we return the armband to [Muguna and Onyango],” Polack told Goal.

“They have asked for forgiveness on whatever they did and we are all human beings who are bound to commit mistakes in one way or another. I have pardoned them and will wait to see how they react when we face Motema Pembe.”

Polack has also insisted Gor Mahia will be going for a huge win to make their work easier in the return leg.

“We must make use of the home advantage, it is very important to make sure you win at home especially when playing in the biggest stage,” Polack continued.

“I need a good result which we can take to the return leg and it means we must work hard to score the goals and also defend as a team. We will attack them of course, but also must be very cautious not to leave a gap behind which can result in giving them the away goal.

“I have watched some videos on [Motema Pembe], they play from the back, building the game from the back but we will look for ways to deal with them.”

Gor Mahia will be seeking to make it to the group stage for the second season in a row. Last season, they reached the quarters of the competition but were eliminated by RS Berkane from .