Gor Mahia resume training after receiving Sh10m government aid

The team has now resumed camp in readiness for their next match against Kisumu All-Stars on Sunday

have resumed training after receiving financial assistance from the government on Wednesday.

The Kenyan Premier League ( ) champions have not been training for several weeks but players have congregated for their first training session ahead of their game against Kisumu All-Stars on Sunday.

As Goal had exclusively reported on Tuesday, K'Ogalo were set to receive Sh10 million from the government to bail them out of the current financial hitches.

“The team resumed training today [Wednesday] after a long break caused by the financial crisis. The players have been encouraged to be patient enough as the matter is being sorted out,” read part of the statement by Gor Mahia and seen by Goal.

“The government has come in with some rescue money to enable the team to move on. The cash has been transferred to the club's account and players will receive part of their dues for Christmas holidays.

“We have to thank the strong hands of the club technical bench led by the Team Manager Jolawi Abondo who was very instrumental for this positive news.”

The financial aid given to the Green Army is set to trigger outcry from other struggling KPL clubs. Kakamega chairman Cleophas Shimanyula has already criticised the move by the national government to help only Gor Mahia when every team is facing the same problems.

“There is no need to help one club [Gor Mahia] because many other teams are struggling financially, they should have also helped even who have since been relegated,” Shimanyula told Goal.

“I don’t support the move by the government because several teams are in ICU even Gor Mahia rivals AFC are down financially, what the Ministry should have done is to inject a good amount of money to Kenyan football so all the 17 teams in the league could benefit from it.”

Gor Mahia had not paid the players' salaries for the last four months.