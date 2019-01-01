Gor Mahia respond to Philemon Otieno & Shafik Batambuze treatment stand-off

K’Ogalo maintain FKF should take care of the Kenyan defender while the Ugandan international’s medical issue has been derailed by a lack of funds

chief executive officer Lordvick Aduda has reiterated it is Football Federation (FKF) who should treat defender Philemon Otieno.

K'Ogalo and FKF have been tussling over who should pay the treatment expenses of their full-back who got injured before Kenya faced in the qualifier (Chan) in August.

“When a player is playing for the national teams which include U15, U17, U20 and U23 and also the senior national team and gets injured, the responsibility of treating such a player remains with the national team and never the club,” Aduda told Radio Jambo.

“According to rules of Kenyan football article 9 which the federation also knows it remains the responsibility of the federation to take care of players' treatment as per when he got injured.

“Maybe FKF does not understand this provision of the law or they are disregarding it.”

Aduda also pointed out the federation has not replied to his letter to chief executive officer Barry Otieno regarding the delayed treatment of the right-back.

“It forced me to take my time and write the FKF a letter on September 4 urging them to honour an earlier pledge they were going to treat the player in ,” added Aduda.

“If they knew it was not their responsibility, why were they promising to treat him in the first place? Secondly, Otieno [FKF's CEO] should have answered my letter as protocol requires.”

Aduda also responded to claims Gor Mahia are unable to meet Ugandan defender Shafik Batambuze's medical needs.

“It is our responsibility to treat Batambuze but it is also in the open the club is facing financial challenges and we cannot deny or run away from such a responsibility,” he concluded.

“[Batambuze] got injured while playing against Aigle Noir but our financial challenges as at now cannot help matters.”

The Ugandan full-back needs up to Shs400,000 while Otieno's budget is said to stand at Shs300, 000 for treatment.

The injury of both players has forced head coach Steven Polack to heavily depend on Godfrey Ochieng and Wellingtone Ochieng at full-back positions across all competitions.