Gor Mahia release financial report after elections held on August 8

K'Ogalo have issued a statement showing how money was spent during the election period that ushered in a new office

Kenyan Premier League ( ) champions have issued a financial report after the club held elections on August 8.

In a signed statement obtained by Goal, which accompanied the financial report released by the club’s new treasurer Dolfina Odhiambo, a total of Ksh669,600 was used for the exercise which saw only four officials elected to lead the club for the next four years.

“Kindly find attached the expenditure of the amounts received during the elections period for the 558 members who were cleared to vote,” revealed the statement by Odhiambo.

More teams

“I would like to point out from the number, there are some members who were already registered prior in the previous years for many consecutive years. More news on registration payments will be given periodically as the amounts keep coming in.”

The statement continued: “The EC is looking for ways of raising funds since the club needs a lot of funds to be able to discharge its duties, the major one being imploring the members who have not renewed their membership or registered to do so through the clubs’ PayBill number and the second to patronize hoodies that the club is soon launching, among many more.

“We thank you and appreciate your unmatched love and contributions in making K’Ogalo great again! God bless you.”

According to the expenditures, Electoral Board members received Ksh300,000, data bundles for the entire electioneering period cost Ksh5,000, election entry permit tags and certificate printing Ksh10,000, tallying centre conference hall hire & snacks (Parkland Sports Club) Ksh50, 200, security payment Ksh10, 000, printer hire Ksh5,000, and voting system payment Ksh80,000.

Other expenses include observers allowance Ksh65, 000, ICPAK system verification fee Ksh40, 000, election display screen Hire Ksh5, 000, registry charges for filing of the new constitution Ksh10, 000, and miscellaneous Ksh10, 600.

Article continues below

During the exercise held via electronic voting on August 8, Gor Mahia chairman Ambrose Rachier and club secretary Sam Ochola were elected unopposed while veteran Gor Mahia official Francis Wasuna beat outgoing treasurer Sally Bolo in a heated contest to retain the vice-chairperson post.

Wasuna garnered 226 votes out of a possible 389 to beat Bolo, who managed 163 votes, while Dolphina Odhiambo of the Gor Mahia Augmentin Fund was elected the treasurer after getting 286 votes to floor Chrispine Okoth, who got 103.

However, the government through Sports registrar Rose Wasike have already petitioned to have the exercise nullified.