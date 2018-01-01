Gor Mahia reject Innocent Wafula set to sign for Ugandan champions Vipers FC

Live Scores
The player, who can also play as a defender is likely to be Vipers first January signing as they aim to qualify for the group stages

Former Gor Mahia midfielder Innocent Wafula is on the verge of signing for Ugandan champions Vipers FC.

According to Ugandan website, Football 256, Wafula, who is currently a free agent after he failed to get a contract extension at Kenyan outfit last month, could be unveiled as a Vipers player by January.

The player, who can also play as a defender is likely to be Vipers first January signing as they aim to qualify for the group stages of 2018/2019 Total Caf Confederation Cup.

The Ugandan born was in attendance at St Mary’s Stadium on Saturday as Vipers lost 2-0 to Constantine in the 2018/2019 Total Caf champions League.

It’s believed Wafula impressed the Vipers official while featuring for Gor Mahia in the 2018 Cecafa Kagame Cup in Tanzania.

