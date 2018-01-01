Gor Mahia recover from Bandari shocker to hammer Zoo Kericho FC

Ugandan striker Erisa Ssekisambu got K’Ogalo’s fourth goal and his first for the club, late in the second half

Hassan Oktay picked his first win since he was appointed Gor Mahia’s head coach as K’Ogalo beat Zoo FC 4-0 on Wednesday.

Gor Mahia, having lost to Bandari on matchday one, were not willing to drop more points as they made amends with an emphatic win against the tea-pickers.

Ivorian Ephrem Guikan scored a brace with Samuel Onyango and Ugandan striker Erisa Ssekisambu also getting their names on the scoreboard.

Just to show their seriousness, Gor Mahia took the lead in the first minute through the Ivorian before he completed his brace 15 minutes later.

Guikan converted from the spot to double Gor Mahia’s advantage before leaving the stage for Onyango, who tripled the league defending champions’ lead at the stroke of the half-hour mark.

Ugandan Ssekisambu got K’Ogalo’s fourth goal and his first for the club, late in the second half. Gor Mahia will now turn their focus to the Caf Champions League match against Lobi Stars of Nigeria, at the same stadium on Sunday.

Gor Mahia XI : Boniface Oluoch, Philemon Otieno, Shafik Batambuze, Haron Shakava, Pascal Ogweno, Ernest Wendo, Humphrey Mieno, Francis Kahata, Samuel Onyango, Francis Mustafa, and Ephrem Guikan.

Zoo FC XI : Elungat Martin, Sindani Sabiri, Kawanga Dennis, Akiya Stanlaus, Gichana Geoffrey, Chetambe Danson, Ondati Kepha, Okoth Dominic, Newton Ondari, Odhiambo Bernard, and Omondi Kevin.