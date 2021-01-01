Gor Mahia receive Ksh 6 million from Caf despite early Champions League exit

K'Ogalo were knocked out from the second round of the competition but will receive a bonus

Football Kenya Federation Premier League reigning champions Gor Mahia are set to pocket in excess of Ksh 6 million for reaching the second round of the Caf Champions League.

In a letter from Caf signed by acting General Secretary Abdelmounaim, teams that also played in the final preliminary round of the Caf Confederation Cup will get a bonus.

"In the spirit of reducing the financial burden of the participating clubs in Caf inter-club competitions that are not entitled to receiving any prize money, we have the pleasure to inform you that Caf Executive Committee - during its last meeting held on December 10, 2020, in Egypt decided to allocate a financial prize to assist the teams through the Covid-19 pandemic," read a statement obtained by Goal.

"The support would be drawn from Caf's Fifa Forward Funds for clubs that were eliminated from the additional second preliminary round of the Caf Confederation Cup for the 2020/21 season."

The body went on to confirm the amount that should be expected by the teams fitting the aforementioned bracket.

"Champions League; since the clubs eliminated from the second preliminary round of the Champions League qualification to the additional second preliminary round of the Confederation Cup, only the clubs eliminated from this round will benefit from the $62,500 prize money.

"Confederation Cup; the clubs that were initially engaged in the Caf Confederation Cup will also receive the $62,500 prize money."

The Kenyan champions qualified for the second round of the Champions League after they managed to secure a 4-3 aggregate win against APR of Rwanda in a two-legged affair.

They were paired with CR Belouizdad of Algeria who reached the next round after a 4-0 aggregate win against Al Nasr of Libya. The Algerian champions won the first leg away in Tripoli 2-0 and returned home to complete the job with another 2-0 win.

After losing 8-1 on aggregate, Gor Mahia dropped to the second-tier competition where they were paired with Zambia's National Pension Scheme Authority (Napsa) Stars. The latter won 3-2 on aggregate to qualify for the group stage of the annual competition.