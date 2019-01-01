Gor Mahia ready to snatch want-away star Paul Were from rivals AFC Leopards

The Harambee Stars player signed for Ingwe on a short-term deal mid-way through the 2018/19 KPL season

Just a day after he turned down an offer to extend his stay at AFC , have confirmed their interest in signing Paul Were.

A source close to the Harambee Stars forward has confirmed to Goal that the newly crowned Kenyan Premier League ( ) champions are monitoring the situation and could make a move for the player.

“Gor Mahia are now interested after realising that he will not extend his stay with Ingwe,” the source told Goal.

"A top official from Gor Mahia enquired about the possibility of signing the player if indeed he will not remain at AFC Leopards for next season.

“It now upon the player to decide his next move because he already has some other offers from Europe.”

On Tuesday, a reliable source from the Den revealed to Goal that the attacker has set his eyes abroad after turning down a new contract at Ingwe.

“Were has refused to extend his contract with the club (AFC Leopards), he says he has a pre-signed contract with a European club that he does not wish to reveal the identity,” the source told Goal.

Were has been one of the reasons why Ingwe have moved from the bottom of the 18-team KPL table to their current 11th position.