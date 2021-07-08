'Determined and motivated Gor Mahia ready for Tusker FC' - Muguna

K'Ogalo are further convinced they can go all the way to retaining the league title despite being eight points behind the Brewers

Gor Mahia midfielder Kenneth Muguna has stated the defending Football Kenya Federation Premier League champions are determined to defeat leaders Tusker FC and go all the way to winning the title again.

The two Kenyan heavyweights are scheduled to clash on Thursday afternoon at Ruaraka Grounds. K'Ogalo lost the last meeting between the two sides 2-1 and will be aiming to avenge the loss.

The win for the defending champions will further reduce the gap between them and the leaders to just five points but if they lose the match, the gap will be 11 points.

Why is Muguna optimistic about winning the match?

⁠"I know Tusker have a very good team. It is going to be a difficult match but we are determined and are motivated to ensure that we win," the 2016 league's Most Valuable Player told BetKing Kenya.

"⁠Everyone is focused and they know just how important that game is. Not just Tusker but we also have KCB and AFC Leopards in front of us and we have to maintain that small gap between us and them.

"That is a very crucial game for us because we need to ensure that the gap between us and the teams ahead of us is cut down."

Will Gor Mahia win the league?

"We are still confident we have what it takes to win the [FKF] Premier League title," Muguna continued.

"The distance is not that big and we just need to continue doing what we have been doing well. We take each game at a time until the season ends."

Meanwhile, Tanzania giants Yanga SC have confirmed their interest to sign the midfielder from K'Ogalo.

Goal can exclusively reveal the Jangwani giants have already approached the player and his representatives over a possible move ahead of the new Mainland Premier League season.

A source in the club, who did not want to be named, told Goal: "We are keenly following Kenneth [Muguna] and what I can tell you is that we have already made contact.

"I cannot give further details on the transfer but it is good to know we have talked to the player and his agent and soon we will make a big announcement.

"We are working as per the list given out by the technical bench and already we have engaged very many players and it looks positive, we don’t want to sign players without the consent of the bench."