​Gor Mahia reach deal for top striker Jacques Tuyisenge to sign for Petro Atletico

The Rwandan captain has been at the centre of the club's transfer talks since the start of the season

have reached an agreement to let go lead striker Jacques Tuyisenge.

K’Ogalo chairman Ambrose Rachier has exclusively revealed to Goal that they have allowed the Rwandan striker to negotiate with the Angolan top side for a possible deal valued at Sh15 million.

“We have reached the deal for Jacques Tuyisenge to join Petro Atletico. We could not stop him from going because the money involved was good for the club and the player,” Rachier told Goal.

“We have considered several factors and decided it is good for us to let the player leave. Remember his contract expires in about eight months’ time, and as a club, we will get a profit by selling him. Actually, we will receive more than what we paid for him about four years ago and that is a plus for us.

“As a club, we are interested in our players' welfare; while in Angola, Tuyisenge will have a better chance of moving to Europe and as a player, he will develop.

"Remember he will get a sign on fee and his salary will be much higher than what we are giving him here and we had no reason of not letting him go.”

Rachier has also hinted that the club is open to renewing the contract of midfielder Francis Kahata who will be a free agent from next month and has been linked with a move to Tanzanian giants Simba SC.

Article continues below

“Kahata is a good player, but we will do what benefits both parties,” Rachier continued.

“If he wants to stay, we will negotiate and give him a better offer, but if he wants to leave, then we will not force him to stay.”

Gor Mahia have just won the Kenyan Premier League ( ) title for the third straight season and will represent the country in the Caf .