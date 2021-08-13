'Not carelessness or recklessness' - Gor Mahia's Rachier on loss of players as free agents

The club's management has regularly been criticised for letting key stars walk out with K'Ogalo earning nothing from their sales

Gor Mahia chairman Ambrose Rachier has explained why the Football Kenya Federation Premier League side has been losing key players as free agents.

Kenneth Muguna is the latest player to have left the club as a free agent, and the chair has now shed more light on why they have been facing such problems over the years.

Market Forces

"It is all based on the financial constraints that we go through," Rachier told Goal.

"When I took over the club, we completely had a begging bowl and that is how we got that morass. The football industry has a market and anytime there is a window, there is player mobility and they can go anywhere, particularly when they are free agents.

"As soon as you have recruited a player who is a quality one, for example, Jacques Tuyisenge, what happens is when you have a player contracted, some people will do what I will call player tapping.

"They will knock at the player's door and tell them that 'when your contract ends, I will take you and pay Ksh400, 000 salary' when Gor Mahia are paying Ksh200,000.

"This is also a question of demand and supply as well as market forces. It is not about our carelessness or recklessness. When the players have walked midway through their contracts, we have been paid in those instances.



"We got money from Godfrey Walusimbi, Tuyisenge and Ephraim Guikan and it was good money.

"Most of our competitors know when the expiry period of our players' contracts is near and, in those cases, the players go free. Because we can not compete due to market forces, we always have nothing that we can do."

The long-serving chair admitted financial constraints have often forced them to sign players who are not complete development-wise: "This has to do with our income and budget," Rachier continued.

"In order to get quality players, you have to pay a competitive sign-on fee and sometimes when the window opens, we take what we can afford and try to mould and build them."