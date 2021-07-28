'Rachier, don't listen to noisemakers' - Nyangi launches scathing attack aimed at Gor Mahia boss

The former official has revealed her great dissatisfaction with recent results, free player transfers and how the club is being run

Former Gor Mahia national organising secretary Judith Nyangi has launched an attack on chairperson Ambrose Rachier after a string of poor performances by the club in the FKF Premier League.



K'Ogalo are winless in the last seven games and Nyangi has directed her anger at the chair, pointing out key factors that could be working against the club.

Nyangi, who is a known defender of player rights, believes the club's boss is entirely to blame for everything that is wrong at the club.

House Party

"I believe you had a very beautiful sleep and sweet dreams after that beating by Ulinzi. I believe the club going for seven matches without a win is sweet music in your ears," Nyangi posted on Facebook.

"And I am sure, as we prepare to receive proper beatings on Sunday by AFC Leopards, you are also organizing a party at your house to celebrate the downfall of Gor Mahia.

"I believe the above is true because: you thrive when the executive committee is fighting and divided, you love to hear that players have refused to go train because of salary issues.

"You love to see Betsafe delay money so that you can blame poor results on them. And when they make payments, you rejoice because 50% of what they pay goes to brokers and the remaining 50% goes into paying "debts". You love to see members talk, talk and talk, knowing you have henchmen who will die for your name.

"You are doing a great job as chairman; the silence is very beautiful and great, the club is performing extremely well and the results are so sweet, the executive committee is extremely united and focused, the club has millions in our three pay bill numbers and bank accounts and this is beautiful, all our players have five-year contracts and this is excellent, none is leaving."

Best Management Style

Recently, Gor Mahia launched an initiative that would see them involve members and fans in collecting money to help stabilise the club, and Nyangi also talked about the move, sarcastically.

"Of the 200M we are looking for, your loyal fans have already given 199M and just a million left to go. Things are going well and you don't need other sponsors," she added.

"Your management style is the best and you don't need any support from anybody. The Fifa/Caf bans and regulations are all met and Gor are enjoying its moment.

"Have a good day Jakom. Don't be cheated that things are bad. Ador, we are headed in the right direction. Ador your loyal fans, voters, supporters, and sycophants are all happy with the team and are behind you.

"Don't call for meetings, don't call for any member consultations. Don't. Things are OK. You can handle it as you have done since 2008.

"You have the money and a swimming pool, and that's what Gor fans and members want to see. Don't listen to noisemakers like us, we don't know anything."



After meeting and winning in the FKF Shield Cup final, Gor Mahia will face arch-rivals AFC Leopards in the league on Sunday.



Following their recent run of results, Gor Mahia are eighth on the league table, 15 points behind leaders Tusker.

