Gor Mahia chief Rachier sheds light on Brazilian striker Silva's return

The South American left the country when the league was suspended and has not yet reported back

Football Kenya Federation Premier League champions Gor Mahia are not sure whether striker Wilson Silva will return to the team or not.

The attacker left the country for his native Brazil in May, with K'Ogalo supporters hoping he will be back once the league resumes.

However, it has not been the case and they might have to wait longer.

"We have received no communication from Silva, all we know is that he is in Brazil," Gor Mahia chairman Ambrose Rachier told Goal on Tuesday.

"He had left the country when football was suspended in the country owing to Covid-19.

"We expected him to return but it has not been the case. His agent has also not said a word, so we are still waiting to hear from him.

"Our coach [Carlos Manuel Vaz Pinto] is the one who recommended we sign him, maybe they have been talking; but as for the club, we have not yet had any communication."

Rumours had it that the striker was paid just Ksh 20,000 from the agreed Ksh 1.5 million signing-on fee. However, the administrator refused to comment on the issue.

"Our financial agreements with players are confidential and cannot be shared with the public," Rachier continued.

"So I will not comment on the signing fee, but all I can tell you is that Silva left with a promise to come back, and so we are waiting."

Meanwhile, K,Ogallo maintained their dominance over Wazito FC in the FKF Premier League following a 1-0 win at Utalii grounds on Monday.

Ahead of the rescheduled fixture, the two teams had met three times in the league’s history with Gor Mahia winning each time.

With Wazito threatening to claim a draw, Burundian striker Jules Ulimwengu came off the bench to score in the 82nd minute and send his team to fourth position on the log.

It was Samuel Onyango who started the move from the left-wing and delivered the cross to the Burundian, who received the ball calmly, turned past the Wazito defenders before planting it past Levis Opiyo.

Wazito tried their best to level the scores but they could not as Gor Mahia opted to defend for the last few minutes and extended their winning run since the league returned from the 56-day break to four matches.