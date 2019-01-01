Gor Mahia quintuple doubtful for Mathare United assignment

Coach Hassan Oktay might have to do without the services of experienced players-including captain Haron Shakava

Kenyan Premier League champions Gor Mahia might miss up to five players when they take on league leaders Mathare United on Sunday.

K'Ogalo, who are laying a distant ninth with only six points, seven adrift of their Sunday's opponent need a win to move up on the log.

But Coach Hassan Oktay, who has only two wins so far this campaign, might have to do without the services of experienced players in a tough fixture with captain Haron Shakava, Joash Onyango and Kenneth Muguna all nursing knocks.

“I cannot guarantee their availability. Francis Mustafa has four stitches from the last game meaning he is definitely out, alongside goalkeeper Boniface Oluoch, it is going to be difficult for us.

"We have been playing well of late, creating chances which we did not take and now injuries. However we will give our best," Oktay told Goal.com