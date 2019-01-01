Gor Mahia promise to punish striker Ephrem Guikan if the bench recommends

This is after the Ivorian striker stormed out of the pitch and walked straight to the dressing room after being substituted

Gor Mahia deputy Secretary General Ronald Ngala says the management will take action against Ephrem Guikan if the technical bench recommends so.

The striker stormed out of the stadium in anger on Wednesday after being substituted in a league match against Mount Kenya United that K’Ogalo won 4-1. It is the second time the Ivorian has done so this season, the first one coming in the match against Posta Rangers where the champions won 2-1.

Despite Guikan apologizing to the entire Gor Mahia family after the incident, Ngala has told Goal.com that the management will act if the technical bench feels the same.

“We have not received any report from the technical bench. It is the one to guide us on this issue. If we do not get the same from them, we cannot do anything.”

A hat-trick from Ugandan striker Erisa Ssekisambu and a solo strike from Dennis Oliech was enough to give Gor Mahia a 4-1 win over Mount Kenya United.