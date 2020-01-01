Gor Mahia, Posta Rangers plan mini-league ahead of 2020/21 duties

The one-day tournament will be held in Nairobi as the top sides seek to up their preparations before the new campaign starts in November

Football Federation Premier League side will participate in a mini-league ahead of the 2020/21 season.

The record league champions will tackle Posta , who they recently defeated 1-0 in a friendly match, and Nairobi City Stars at Jamhuri Ground.

“As part of preparations for the assignments ahead, we will participate in a mini-league on Saturday, November 21, at Jamhuri Show Ground,” Gor Mahia announced on Thursday.

More teams

“Gor Mahia, and Nairobi City Stars are the teams to participate and each team will play two matches.”

Goal 50 Revealed: The best 50 players in the world

The tournament will offer Nairobi City Stars a chance to face off with their top-tier rivals after they earned promotion back to the competition.

Gor Mahia have been scheduled to face in the new FKF PL season possibly at the end of November after the initial schedule was postponed.

The second match for Oliveira ‘Robertinho’ Goncalves' side will be against the 2010 league champions .

For their third match, Gor Mahia will entertain the 2008 Kenyan Premier League winners before hosting another former league champion, in what will be their second home match in the new season.

The next tie for Gor Mahia will be a clash against debutants Bidco United in what will be their fifth match of the season.

Gor Mahia’s fixtures are expected to be subjected to further amendments as they will also take part in the Caf tournament which will between November 27 and 29.

The Kenyan champions will have to fight and win against Rwandan champions APR if they are to progress to the next stage and will host their rivals before travelling to Kigali for the second preliminary tie.

Article continues below

Gor Mahia have been conducting training sessions for almost two months in readiness for the competition even though they have not been in competitive action since March when the leagues were cancelled by FKF.

The winner between Gor Mahia and APR will face either ’s CR Belouizdad or Al Nasr of Libya in the second round.

Although a number of key players like Lawrence Juma, Joash Onyango and Boniface Omondi left the Kenyan giants, K’Ogalo went ahead and signed 14 players, some of whom have been registered for international matches.