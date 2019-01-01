Gor Mahia players Yikpe and Afriye irk coach Polack after going AWOL

The British coach is unhappy with his two foreign strikers who were kept out of training for the last two weeks

coach Steven Polack has termed the decision by his top strikers Yikpe Gnamian and Francis Afriye to skip training without permission as unprofessional.

The two foreign players have not trained with the Kenyan champions for the last two weeks and despite other players returning to training four days ago, they have not turned up yet.

And what has irked the British coach most is the move by the players to remain silent on their whereabouts something he has termed as bad behaviour.

“They [two players] are not in the squad to face Kisumu All-Stars on Sunday,” Polack told Goal on Saturday.

“I don’t know what is happening to them, none of them has reached out to me or any member of the technical bench and I find that very disrespectful because they need to come to me and tell me what the problem is.

“Since the team went on strike I have not seen them and after resuming training, I have not seen them, so honestly I don’t know where they are and as professional my job is to work with the people I have around me and that is what I am doing as we prepare for the match on Sunday.”

Asked on whether he was aware Yikpe is in to sign for Young Africans (Yanga SC), Polack told Goal: “I don’t know, where he is, I am only interested in players who are committed to the club and players who are in training.”

Goal understands the striker has already landed in Tanzania and could be unveiled as a Yanga player in the coming week.

Apart from Yikpe and Afriye, former defender Maurice Ojwang is another player, who has not trained with Gor Mahia after tabling a demand notice to leave the club.