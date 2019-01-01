Gor Mahia players switch off phones to miss clash against Kakamega Homeboyz

K’Ogalo are now joint second with Bandari in the 18-team table and they still have three matches at hand

coach Hassan Oktay was forced to use a depleted squad against Kakamega on Thursday.

This is after four players – Shafik Batambuze, Pascal Ogweno, Cassidy Okeyo, and Samuel Onyango – deliberately missed the rescheduled match that Gor Mahia won 2-1 to move joint second with at the 18-team table.

A source close to the team has revealed to Goal that only 14 players turned up for the match, a move that forced the coach to risk captain Harun Shakava.

“Batambuze and Ogweno switched off their phones and could not be reached, Okeyo said he was injured and did not turn up while Onyango (Samuel) said he was attending to family matters.

“The coach was left a frustrated man. He did not want to play Shakava because his plan was to use Ogweno. But now that Ogweno failed to show up for the match, the coach had no option but to play Shakava in that position.”

Gor Mahia will face Petro Atletico from Angola in a Group D match of the Caf Confederation Cup on Sunday. A win for K’Ogalo will guarantee them a spot in the quarter-finals for the first time in the club's history.