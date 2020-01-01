Gor Mahia players showed their strong character against Zoo FC - Muguna

K'Ogalo fought back to clinch a 3-2 victory and avoid dropping points after losing and drawing to Sofapaka and Western Stima respectively

captain Kenneth Muguna has revealed his satisfaction with his teammates' strong character after a 3-2 win against Zoo FC on Sunday.

Samuel Onyango scored an important late goal for K'Ogalo after Nicholas Kipkirui and Elvis Ronack had equalized for them while Kepha Ondati and Mathew Odongo scored for an otherwise hard-fighting Zoo.

Gor Mahia were headed for what looked like a fourth season loss but substitute Onyango struck to ensure they maintained their dominance over the Kericho club.

“The only thing left in you whenever you losing a match is your character,” Muguna wrote on his Facebook page.

“Thanks to all the players for showing their character today [on Sunday] and to the great fans we couldn't have done it without you, one love!”

Gor Mahia have won seven of their last eight matches against Zoo and the win helped them maintain a four-point gap at the top of the Kenyan Premier League ( ) table ahead of Kakamega .

Although Muguna felt their hard work was rewarded by the slim win in the Rift Valley, head coach Steven Polack said it is indeed Gor Mahia who made the tie look tough for themselves.

“We conceded very easy goals which we could have avoided, and it put us under a lot of pressure. In the second half, I was forced to make some changes that worked for us,” Polack told Goal.

“The good thing is that we got what we had come for; three points was all we needed.”

The KPL champions will play on February 29.