Gor Mahia players Shakava and Omalla heading to AFC Leopards, Kenya Police?

Gor Mahia might lose two influential players, captain Haron Shakava and attacker Benson Omalla to Kenya Police and AFC Leopards respectively.

The former champions have been struggling financially, and last season they lost several key players to rival teams and abroad. Despite starting the season in a promising way, sponsors are reluctant to come on board owing to reduced revenues caused by Covid-19.

With fans also slowly coming into stadiums, the record Football Kenya Federation Premier League winners are struggling to pay their players and staff.

Is Omalla headed to Leopards?

Ernest Wendo and Omalla are currently free agents after their contracts with the club ended.

While it is not yet known where Wendo might be heading if he does not come into an agreement with K'Ogalo, his teammate has been heavily linked with Ingwe who are equally struggling.

"Omalla's name has been mentioned on several occasions, that I can assure you," Leopards' Official who wished to remain anonymous told GOAL on Monday.

"It is a transfer period and there are many speculations. Yes, he is a good player and highly rated, but nothing concrete so far, if we have any developments regarding him I will update you.

"But yes, he is among the names proposed by several officials."

Shakava to Police?

Harambee Star Haron Shakava is another player who is rumoured to be moving out of the team.

Police are reportedly interested in the defender as they chase the top three positions by the end of the ongoing season. The debutants have struggled in the top-tier and coach Bobby Ogolla is keen on strengthening his team.

Midfielder Francis Kahata is already training with them and is expected to sign in the next couple of days alongside former KCB attacker David Owino.

"End of an era. I am pleased that during this time I not only enjoyed every moment and good times but also acquired knowledge that elevated my personal life," the latter confirmed his exit from the Bankers.

"I would also [like] to thank KCB football club for being accommodative and supportive during my tenure thus moulding me into a better player. I want to thank my teammates, manager and all staff members at KCB for this journey and to wish them a successful season ahead. Ready for the next challenge."