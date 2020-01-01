Gor Mahia players revolt over empty salary promise ahead of Zoo FC game

The players had expected part of their dues to be settled this week but nothing came forth

players are reportedly unhappy with the empty promises of pay by the management ahead of Sunday's Kenyan Premier League ( ) game against Zoo FC.

The defending champions have not paid their players for three months and had promised to settle part of it this week. However, that has not been the case and it has created tension among the players who feel neglected by the management.

"We were promised pay on Wednesday, but on a material day, nothing happened," a close source told Goal.

"After training, nothing happened and it almost led to a burst up between several players.

"The situation was made worse by the fact that the chairman was not reachable to solve the situation.

"He was not picking our calls and it made some of the players not turn up for training."

Coach Steven Polack rubbished fallout reports between the players, saying they are focused on Sunday's game.

"We have been training well despite the financial problems, which is not news anymore, aiming at a win in our game against Zoo," Polack told Goal when asked about the situation.

"I have been speaking to the chairman, he has been answering my calls. Everything else is a rumour and I treat it as such."

The match between Gor and Zoo will be played at Kericho Green Stadium from 2.30 pm.