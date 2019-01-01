Gor Mahia players finally end the strike, vow to beat Petro Atletico

A win against the Angolan side will guarantee K'Ogalo a spot in the quarter-finals for the first time in the club's history

players have ended their strike and vowed to get a win against Petro Atletico on Sunday.

As exclusively revealed by Goal on Thursday, K’Ogalo players started a go-slow on landing from where they lost 4-0 to in a Group D match of the Caf Confederation Cup.

The players were demanding for the salary of February, winning bonuses plus allowances that had accrued for months. The situation got even worse as some of the players allegedly switched off their phones and failed to honor the league match against Kakamega on Thursday.

Goal understands that only 14 players were available for selection with coach Hassan Oktay being forced to field captain Harun Shakava, instead of Pascal Ogweno. Shakava later picked an injury and is now a major doubt to face the Angolan side.

Sensing that the strike was getting out of hand, officials of the club led by the chairman Ambrose Rachier convened a crisis meeting with the players on Friday and that is where the issue was sorted.

“All the players have received salaries for February and all the bonuses plus allowances owed to them. We are training at Camp Toyoyo before the team proceeds to residential camp ahead of Sunday match,” a source in the meeting told Goal.

Zamalek is top of the group with eight points, Petro and NA Hussein Dey are on seven with Gor Mahia lying bottom of the table on six.