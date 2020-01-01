'Gor Mahia players deserve respect despite 6-0 loss to CR Belouizdad' - Omollo

The Posta Rangers coach believes K'Ogalo would have played better with adequate preparation

Sammy Omollo has lauded despite falling 6-0 in the first leg of the second preliminary round of their Caf game away to CR Belouizdad.

The Great Chabab scored their goals through Amir Sayoud, who scored a hat-trick, Hamza Bellahouel, Larbi Tabti, and Maecky Ngombo during a thoroughly one-sided display at the Stade du 5 Juillet 1962 on Saturday, December 26.

Despite struggling away, the tactician, who came in as a stand-in coach for the Kenyan champions, has explained why K'Ogalo players deserve respect notwithstanding the humiliating loss.

More teams

"If it was any other team, believe me, they could have suffered more goals," Omollo told Goal on Thursday.

"These players are very strong; they came into the match and struggled to get into the match. They had not trained at all and were really under difficult circumstances coming into the game.

"They gave their best against a very good and organised team and their fight on the pitch was evident. They deserve respect."

The Kenyan champions looked shaky at the back and struggled to stop the attacks by their hosts. The Posta coach has refused to blame his defenders for the goals conceded.

"If you look keenly on the way we conceded the goals, it was from individual mistakes," Omollo continued.

"Those are the kind of mistakes that can only be rectified when the team trains together. With proper guidance before the game, Michael Apudo and Geoffrey Ochieng would have played better, but we did not have that chance.

"So let us encourage the boys, and motivate them. This is a lesson which should be taken in well."

K'Ogalo came into the match without the services of their influential captain Kenneth Muguna, midfielder Bernard Ondiek and Nicholas Kipkirui. The first two were nursing injuries while the former Zoo FC man had family issues.

Article continues below

Football Federation (FKF) released the fixtures which will resume the Premier League in the New Year. Gor Mahia's game against AFC in the derby is the only affected match.

According to the new list of fixtures obtained by Goal, the Mashemeji derby, which was due to be played on January 3 at Nyayo Stadium, has been postponed but no new date was given for the clash.

This move is to allow K'Ogalo to prepare for the second leg game against the Great Chabab scheduled for Wednesday, January 6 at Nyayo Stadium.